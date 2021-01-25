WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 4 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 532 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

West Virginia was the first state to launch an online vaccination scheduling system. You can click here to schedule.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.