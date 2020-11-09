WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR usually has a 10 AM update with coronavirus numbers, but it has yet to be released at this time.

On Friday, Gov. Justice announced that they thought about doing away with the two map system but was advised to keep it.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

