WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR announced that WV had a record number of coronavirus cases with 885 positive cases.
On Friday, Gov. Justice announced that they thought about doing away with the two map system but was advised to keep it.
