WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR released their daily numbers that shows there have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths and 742 new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice said he does not acknowledge that the election is over.

The next day President trump tweeted out support of the WV Gov.

Last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that they thought about doing away with the two map system but was advised to keep it.

