WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 18, 2020, there have been 955,928 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 36,277 total cases and 612 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, and a 94-year old male from Jefferson County.