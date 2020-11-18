WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

On Friday, Gov. Justice issued a new indoor face covering requirement

Gov. Justice explained on how he plans to enforce the face covering requirement

Over the weekend, Gov. Justice spoke out against the backlash he received because of the face covering requirement.

On Saturday, Gov. Justice was seen taking a photo without a mask at a Marshall University game and received a lot of criticism

Gov. Justice also issued new guidance for nursing homes

Gov. Justice also pushed back winter sports to January.

The West Virginia DHHR reported 14 new deaths in WV and 953 new cases

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter