WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
On Friday, Gov. Justice issued a new indoor face covering requirement
Gov. Justice explained on how he plans to enforce the face covering requirement
Over the weekend, Gov. Justice spoke out against the backlash he received because of the face covering requirement.
On Saturday, Gov. Justice was seen taking a photo without a mask at a Marshall University game and received a lot of criticism
Gov. Justice also issued new guidance for nursing homes
Gov. Justice also pushed back winter sports to January.
The West Virginia DHHR reported 16 new deaths in WV and 1,081 new cases
