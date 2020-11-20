WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 20, 2020, there have been 989,560 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 38,480 total cases and 639 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 59-year old female Boone County, a 74-year old female Lincoln County, a 72-year old male Monroe County, a 92-year old female Ohio County, a 79-year old male Marion County, an 85-year old female Mineral County, a 79-year old male Fayette County, a 68-year old female Summers County, a 95-year old female Summers County, a 74-year old male Pleasants County, a 71-year old male Kanawha County, a 77-year old female Kanawha County, a 75-year old male Jackson County, and an 85-year old male Hampshire County.