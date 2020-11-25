WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice issued a new indoor face covering requirement
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Gov. Justice continue to go back and forth on the face-covering mandate.
Gov. Justice explained on how he plans to enforce the face covering requirement
Gov. Justice spoke out against the backlash he received because of the face covering requirement.
The West Virginia DHHR announced 936 new coronavirus cases and 13 new COVID-19 related deaths.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com
