WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 25, 2020, there have been 1,063,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 43,050 total cases and 695 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Marshall County, and an 80-year old male from Cabell County.