WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR has Marshall County in “red” advisory on the County Alert Map.

The West Virginia DHHR released its Friday numbers with 7 new COVID-19 related deaths and 540 new cases.

Last Friday, Gov. Justice said that the family setting at Thanksgiving is probably more dangerous than a WVU football game.

Gov. Justice also said on last Friday that the Northern Panhandle needs tests to bring down infection rate

