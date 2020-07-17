WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports WV has reached 100 COVID-19 deaths

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts are canceled again for groups over 25 or moreMarshall County Schools announces re-entry Sept. 8, plan for in-person AND virtual class 

During the Monday briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter