WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports WV has reached 100 COVID-19 deaths

On Monday, Gov. Justice announced fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts are canceled again for groups over 25 or moreMarshall County Schools announces re-entry Sept. 8, plan for in-person AND virtual class

During the Monday briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

