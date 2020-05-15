WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Howard Long Wellness Center of Wheeling Hospital is reopening Monday, but several restrictions will be in place to comply with Gov. Jim Justice’s guidelines.

“We’re excited about welcoming our members back to the center and have been busy preparing for the reopening,” said Director Joe Slavik. “Hopefully the restrictions will be eased soon because there are some very popular services that are suspended for now. But we’ve followed the guidelines to the letter and are in full compliance with the governor’s orders.”