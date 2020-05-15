WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. [Associated Press]

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, guided fishing and rock climbing services can re-open today under the Governor Justices’s West Virginia Strong: The Comeback guidelines

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 15, 2020, there have been 70,936 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,441 positive, 69,495 negative and 62 deaths.

On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

