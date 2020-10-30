WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR hit a record number of cases in 24 hours with 524 cases

The West Virginia DHHR also released their daily county alert map which had some changes to the Ohio Valley.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a lawsuit over his decision to close bars in student-heavy Monongalia due the coronavirus pandemic.

A West Virginia teachers union has lost its bid to stop the state from using its color-coded map to decide whether counties can hold in-person public school classes and athletic competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.