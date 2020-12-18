WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,266 coronavirus cases today.
Wednesday Gov. Justice rolled out phase 2 of vaccine plan for WV.
On Monday, Gov. Justice stated West Virginia would begin mandatory coronavirus testing for college students
Last Friday, Gov. Justice gave specific details of who would get the vaccine first in West Virginia.
Also on last Friday, West Virginia stated that they would stop the free in-home testing kits.
Last week, Gov Justice said West Virginia would receive more coronavirus vaccines than expected
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
