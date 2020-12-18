WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 18, 2020, there have been 1,365,174 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 69,751 total cases and 1,091 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Monroe County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year old female from Wood County.