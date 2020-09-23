WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last week, Gov. Justice has seen two different lawsuits filed against him with another one announced yesterday.

Yesterday, 11 Morgantown bars file suit against local and state officials claiming violations of civil rights during the COVID-19 pandemic

One lawsuit was filed by Wheeling Attorney Paul Harris, and a group of small Wheeling businesses claiming Gov. Justice is hindering first amendment rights in WV.

Another lawsuit is calling for Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR to put an end to the color-coded map which helps determine schools reopening status.

Gov. Justice announced on Monday that counties that move into “orange” or red” advisory will have aggressive testing done within 24 hours.

At this current time the WV DHHR has not released their daily 10 am coronavirus numbers.

