WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results are currently reported at 2.10%.

On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

