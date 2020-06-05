WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a Monday March 16, 2020 press conference at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, WV. The governor gave an update of how the state government is dealing with COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The WV DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female, an 88-year old male and a 52-year old male, all from Jefferson County. “We mourn with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.

Today, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.