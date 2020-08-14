WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of four individuals related to COVID-19 with 123 new positive cases.

During his last briefing Gov. Justice announced that all nursing homes would again stop visitation.

On Monday, Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students

Gov. Justice unveiled food trucks to support WV senior nutrition program that will come to Brooke County soon

Last week, Gov Justice made the announcement that schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020 .

Gov. Justice also stated that any child that needs to complete schooling virtually could do so with the Kids Connect Initiative.

