WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2020, there have been 1,479,263 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 84,225 total cases and 1,318 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Hancock County, 90-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, a 93-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Summers County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio, and a 46-year old male from Kanawha County.