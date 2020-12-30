WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 34 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,454 new coronavirus cases.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
