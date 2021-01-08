WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 8, 2021, there have been 1,610,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 97,898 total cases and 1,554 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 51-year old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 99-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 100-year old female from Brooke County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year old male from Brooke County.