WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
On Monday, Gov. Justice said West Virginians can’t connect winter sports being postponed with the New Years’ Eve Party that happened at The Greenbrier.
The West Virginia DHHR announced on Friday that 36 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths and 1,896 new people have coronavirus in WV.
Last week, Gov Justice announced that elementary and middle school students will go back to in school education on January 19
Also, last week, Gov Justice stated that winter sports would again be pushed back, this time until March.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- President Trump in or out? WV Senator Joe Manchin weighs in
- Former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Headquarters to Become Market-Rate Apartments
- New Era for Wheeling University Men’s Basketball
- Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
- Darius Stills is consensus All-American