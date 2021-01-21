WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Thursday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 14 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 940 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says West Virginians in the general public who are 65-years-old or older will be able to begin receiving vaccines for COVID-19 as Operation Save Our Wisdom continues.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

