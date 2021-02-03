WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2021, there have been 1,943,848 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 122,470 total cases and 2,058 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.