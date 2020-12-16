WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 16, 2020, there have been 1,339,101 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 66,849 total cases and 1,039 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.