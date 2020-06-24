WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This is week 9 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.

Youth Summer camps and outdoor sports with spectators were able to resume this week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 24, 2020, there have been 156,438 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,611 total cases and 92 deaths.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter