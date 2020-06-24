WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
This is week 9 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.
Youth Summer camps and outdoor sports with spectators were able to resume this week.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 24, 2020, there have been 156,438 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,611 total cases and 92 deaths.
