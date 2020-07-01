WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This is week 10 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.

Fairs, festivals, amusement parks and open air concerts are permitted to re-open under the Governor’s guidance this week on July 1.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 29, 2020, there have been 168,082 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,849 total cases and 93 deaths.

