WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 AM, Monday.

At his COVID-19 briefing last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia this week.

