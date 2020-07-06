WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 AM, Monday.

At his COVID-19 briefing last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia this week.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.