WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 this morning.

During his press briefing on Wednesday, Gov Justice announced that the school start date would be pushed back to Sept. 8.

Last week, during his Covid-19 briefing, Gov. Justice annouced that masks would be mandatory for those that could not social distance indoors.

