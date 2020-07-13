WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 this morning.

Last week, during his press briefing on Wednesday, Gov Justice announced that the school start date would be pushed back to Sept. 8.

It was also announced Friday that the high school sports season, in the fall, would be pushed back as well.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.