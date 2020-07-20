WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 20, 2020, there have been 233,490 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,080 total cases and 100 deaths.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts are canceled again for groups over 25 or more Marshall County Schools announces re-entry Sept. 8, plan for in-person AND virtual class

Also last week,, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.