WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR has reported only 7 new COVID-19 cases in their morning update from their 5 PM update on July 21.

Governor Jim Justice held a virtual meeting today with all 27 of West Virginia’s public and private college university presidents to discuss reopening plans for the fall semester.

During Monday’s briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that several new church-related outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified at places of worship in Grant, Logan, and Wood counties.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts are canceled again for groups over 25 or more Marshall County Schools announces re-entry Sept. 8, plan for in-person AND virtual class

Also last week,, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

