WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. An appeal is planned in rulings against coal companies owned by Justice in a lawsuit that accused them of defaulting on a mining contract. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today was the start of the “Safer At Home” order and the second week of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to push West Virginia’s economy forward in response to the coronavirus

Also, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. West Virginia’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results continues to remain under 3%, coming in at 2.27% this morning.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.