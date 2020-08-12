WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of six individuals related to COVID-19 with 133 new positive cases.
On Monday, Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students
Last week, Gov Justice made the announcement that schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020 .
Gov. Justice also stated that any child that needs to complete schooling virtually could do so with the Kids Connect Initiative.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
