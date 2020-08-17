WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice announced a color-coding map that will decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes.

Over the weekend, the West Virginia Department of Education released the first color-coding map

With the current map set up, Marshall County schools announced that will operate on a hybrid schedule.

The WV DHHR confirmed 68 new positive COVID-19 cases with no new additional deaths.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced that all nursing homes would again stop visitation.

Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

