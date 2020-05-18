WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is warning of disastrous consequences if coronavirus cases spike as he sets up the most aggressive phase of his reopening plan around Memorial Day weekend. The Republican governor on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 said the state must continue lifting restrictions on businesses but offered grim predictions if state saw a second wave of virus cases. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Beginning today (Monday, May 18th) fitness centers, gymnasiums, and recreation centers will resume operations with limitations.

Also, re-opening today are sport training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts, and similar facilities.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms one new case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State since Sunday evening. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to stay below 2%, this morning being recorded at 1.96%.

Last week, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.