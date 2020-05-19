WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. [Associated Press]

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, Gov. Justice announced opening dates for bars at 50 % capacity, casinos, zoos, and more .

Also, re-opening today are sport training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts, and similar facilities.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 19, 2020, there have been 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,509 positive, 76,792 negative and 68 deaths.

Last week, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.