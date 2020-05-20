Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to drop, currently recorded at 1.92%.
On Monday, Gov. Justice announced opening dates for bars at 50 % capacity, casinos, zoos, and more
Last week, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Boyfriend of missing Ohio teen pleads for her return: ‘Do anything you can’
- Summer issue of ‘In Wheeling Magazine’ focuses on Retirees
- Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook, police say