Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results is currently recorded at 1.92%.
On Monday, Gov. Justice announced opening dates for bars at 50 % capacity, casinos, zoos, and more
Today, indoor dining restaurants can re-open 50 % capacity
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- ‘You need to leave’: Costco employee asks customer refusing to wear mask to go
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70 in Mountain State
- CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools