WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is warning of disastrous consequences if coronavirus cases spike as he sets up the most aggressive phase of his reopening plan around Memorial Day weekend. The Republican governor on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 said the state must continue lifting restrictions on businesses but offered grim predictions if state saw a second wave of virus cases. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.91%.

Yesterday indoor dining restaurants re-opened at 50 % capacity

Also yesterday, Gov. Justice announced the re-opening dates for pools, movie theaters, and indoor amusement.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.