WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.91%.
Yesterday indoor dining restaurants re-opened at 50 % capacity
Also yesterday, Gov. Justice announced the re-opening dates for pools, movie theaters, and indoor amusement.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
