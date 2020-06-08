Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Today, June 8, marks the beginning of Gov. Justice’s plan to re-open the economy in WV with West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.
Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s move to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Plaza Theatre needs public’s support
- Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance since George Floyd’s death
- Laughlin Chapel testing site results in 5 positive COVID-19 results out of 558 tests
- Snoop Dogg to vote in 2020 for the first time ever