WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s move to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions
Yesterday, Gov. Justice gave the green light to in-person high school graduations statewide.
Also, nursing homes can resume visitation on June 17 with strict guidelines.
West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
