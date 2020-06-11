WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Low-contact youth sports teams in West Virginia can start practicing this week under Gov. Jim Justice’s move to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions

Yesterday, Gov. Justice gave the green light to in-person high school graduations statewide.

Also, nursing homes can resume visitation on June 17 with strict guidelines.

West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.

