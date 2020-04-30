WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the Mountain State.

If you have issues with your stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.