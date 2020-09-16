WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, WV added a new color, gold, to the county alert color coded system map

Today, an update was made to two different maps in WV that showed Ohio County in two different colors.

The WV DHHR confirmed 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 220 new positive cases.

