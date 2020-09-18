WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, West Virginia capitol police shut down an anti-mask protest inside the state capitol on Thursday.
This week has seen two different lawsuits filled against Gov. Justice.
One lawsuit was filled by Wheeling Attorney Paul Harris, and a group of small Wheeling businesses claiming Gov. Justice is hindering first amendment rights in WV.
Another lawsuit is calling for Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR to put an end to the color-coded map which helps determine schools reopening status.
Earlier this week, WV added a new color, gold, to the county alert color coded system map
The WV DHHR confirmed 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 253 new positive cases.
