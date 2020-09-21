WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last week, Gov. Justice has seen two different lawsuits filled against him.

One lawsuit was filed by Wheeling Attorney Paul Harris, and a group of small Wheeling businesses claiming Gov. Justice is hindering first amendment rights in WV.

Another lawsuit is calling for Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR to put an end to the color-coded map which helps determine schools reopening status.

The WV DHHR confirmed 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 117 new positive cases.

The WV DHHR also updated its color-coded map which has only two changes to two counties since the Sunday update.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.