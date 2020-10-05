WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court to challenge the safety of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s school re-entry map.

On Friday’s briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirms 13 incidences where people were allegedly getting multiple COVID-19 tests even though they knew they were negative, to raise the county’s negative rate and move the county to yellow or green so extracurricular activities could take place.

Also, after it was announced that President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Justice offered a prayer up to him and the first lady.

Today, the WV DHHR confirmed that 3 more people in the Mountain State have died due to covid-19 related issues and 114 new cases.

