WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

On Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stated live outdoor music performances and certain indoor events could resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, on Monday, the West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court to challenge the safety of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s school re-entry map.

On last Friday’s briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirms 13 incidences where people were allegedly getting multiple COVID-19 tests even though they knew they were negative, to raise the county’s negative rate and move the county to yellow or green so extracurricular activities could take place.

Also, after it was announced that President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Justice offered a prayer up to him and the first lady.

Today, the WV DHHR confirmed the highest number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

