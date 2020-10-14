WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Marshall County moved into the “orange advisory and had to immediately start public testing.

Last week West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stated live outdoor music performances and certain indoor events could resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, last week, the West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court to challenge the safety of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s school re-entry map.

Gov. Justice announced on Friday that that Monongalia County bars could reopen again with restrictions.

Today, the WV DHHR confirmed four new virus related deaths and 263 new positive cases.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.