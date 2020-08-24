WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last week, Gov. Justice changed the face-covering protocol in WV schools.

Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Education released a new color coding map that shows Ohio and Brooke counties in Level 2: Yellow

The WV DHHR confirmed 40 new positive COVID-19 cases with one additional death.

Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter