WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last week, Gov. Justice changed the face-covering protocol in WV schools.

Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Education released a new color coding map that shows Ohio and Brooke counties in Level 2: Yellow

The WV DHHR confirmed 40 new positive COVID-19 cases with one additional death.

Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students

