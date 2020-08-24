WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Last week, Gov. Justice changed the face-covering protocol in WV schools.
Six West Virginia University students have been identified as part of an investigation into off-campus parties that were held in violation of school health and safety policies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Education released a new color coding map that shows Ohio and Brooke counties in Level 2: Yellow
The WV DHHR confirmed 40 new positive COVID-19 cases with one additional death.
Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
