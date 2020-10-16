WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The WV DHHR released their daily coronavirus case numbers today with 498 positive cases. A record for 24 hours.

Marshall County was in “orange” advisory this week and had to immediately start public testing.

Last week West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stated live outdoor music performances and certain indoor events could resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, last week, the West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court to challenge the safety of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s school re-entry map.

Gov. Justice announced last Friday that Monongalia County bars could reopen again with restrictions.

