WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The WV DHHR released their daily coronavirus case numbers today with no deaths for the second straight day and 212 new cases.
Brooke and Hancock counties are currently offering free COVID-19 testing.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
