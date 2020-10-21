WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Wheeling Central announced a positive case from a teacher at the high school.
The WV DHHR released their daily coronavirus case numbers today with 5 new COVID-19 related deaths and 215 new positive cases
Marshall County is planning to offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow.
- Gov. Justice announces $25 million in funds to help with utility bills
