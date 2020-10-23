WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced $25 million in funds to help West Virginians with utility bills.

The WV DHHR released their daily coronavirus case numbers today with 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 335 new positive cases

