WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
On Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced $25 million in funds to help West Virginians with utility bills.
The WV DHHR released their daily coronavirus case numbers today with 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 335 new positive cases
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
